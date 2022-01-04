ISM Manufacturing falls more than expected in December, but outlook is optimistic
- December ISM Manufacturing Index: 58.7 vs. 60.5 expected and 61.1 prior.
- Even with the decline, the index indicates the overall economy expanded for the 19 month in a row.
- "The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance," said Timothy Fiore, chair of the Institute of Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- "Shortages of critical lowest-tier materials, high commodity prices and difficulties in transporting products continue to plague reliable consumption," he added.
- New Orders: 60.4 vs. 61.5
- Production: 59.2 vs. 61.5
- Employment: 54.2 vs. 53.3
- Supplier Deliveries: 64.9 vs. 72.2
- Prices: 68.2 vs. 82.4
- Inventories: 54.7 vs. 56.8
- The panel's sentiment was optimistic, with six positive growth comments for every cautious one. And the forecast indicates a strong 2022 performance expectation for revenue growth and profitability, Fiore said.
