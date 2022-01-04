Electric stuff: Ford soars again as its share price laps Tesla over the last year

Ford Lightning

contrastaddict/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Ford Motor Company (F +7.1%) is the leading gainer in the S&P 500 Index in early trading today and has carved out a new 52-week high of $23.36.
  • The buzz today on Ford is that the automaker is planning to nearly double the annual production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck at the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn to 150K trucks per year after receiving a high number of advance reservations. "The reality is clear: People are ready for an all-electric F-150, and Ford is pulling out all the stops to scale our operations and increase production capacity," notes Ford President of the Americas Kumar Galhotra.
  • The Detroit automaker is noted to be in the final pre-build phase for the Lightning prior to mass production for retail. The launch of the Lightning Pro for commercial customers is set to start this spring.
  • Chart shocker: See how Ford's share price has doubled the return of Tesla over the last 52 weeks.
  • Ford (NYSE:F) trades with the highest Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of any consumer discretionary stock.
