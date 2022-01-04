Sweetgreen turns to subscription service with shares well below their high

  • Fast-casual restaurant chain Sweetgreen (SG -3.7%) is running a pilot program for a new subscription program called Sweetpass.
  • The chain is running a test of the new subscription program through February 15 at all of its 150 locations in the U.S. Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) customers can purchase a Sweetpass for $10 to use for 30 days. The pass gives customers a credit of $3 on purchases of $9.95 or more using the chain's app or website for delivery or pickup.
  • Other restaurant chains with subscription services include Taco Bell, Panera Bread and Pret A Manger, per Nations' Restaurant News Editor Holly Petre.
  • Sweetgreen (SG) trades above its IPO pricing level of $28, but is far below the high mark of $56.20.
  • Sweetgreen has a lot of support on Wall Street with JPMorgan (Overweight, price target $36), Goldman Sachs (Buy, $48 PT), Cowen (Outperform), Oppenheimer (Outperform, $41 PT), RBC Capital Markets (Outperform, $40 PT), Morgan Stanley ($Overweight, $39 PT) all in last month with initial bull ratings. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha authors were collectively cautious on Sweetgreen (SG) into the IPO and have held their ground.
