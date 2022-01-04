Sea Limited tumbles 10% as Tencent reportedly unloads at low end of range
Jan. 04, 2022 10:28 AM ETSea Limited (SE)TCEHY, TCTZFBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
- Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is sinking 9.7% to its session lows as a share sale from Tencent Holdings (TCEHY -1.2%) has reportedly come in at the bottom end of its range.
- After Sea publicized a plan to boost voting power of its B shares, Tencent looked to convert those B shares to A shares and end the proxy by which it gave its Class B voting power to Sea founder Forrest Li.
- Then Tencent aimed to unload stock in a block trade of 14.5 million shares, offered at $208-$212 each.
- That trade has reportedly priced at $208, a 6.9% discount to Monday's closing price.
- Tencent will be subject to a 180-day lockup period in the deal.
- Sea set up the changes to the B shares, including raising their voting power to 15 votes from three votes each, in coordinating an annual meeting set for Feb. 14.