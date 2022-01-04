S&P 500 common stock dividend payments slip to $18B in Q4 2021
Jan. 04, 2022 10:37 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)GRINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- S&P 500 (SP500) common stock dividend payments of $18.0B in Q4 2021 declines from $20.9B in Q3, though higher from $9.5B in Q4 2020, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices data.
- The net dividend rate rose to a record $69.8B in 2021, compared with a net decline of $40.8B in 2020.
- "Dividends continued to move past the COVID recovery, as increases were strong, decreases remain historically low, and earnings, sales, and high margins have permitted companies to return to the business of returning shareholder wealth," said S&P Dow Jones Indices Senior Index Analyst Howard Silverblatt.
- On a per share basis, S&P Q4 dividend payments of $15.78 set a record, increasing from $15.36 in Q3. 852 dividend increases were reported during Q4, compared with 620 in Q4 2020.
- "Based on the historical dividend increase rate and current indicated dividend rates, 2022 is on track to set another record in 2022, with COVID determining the increase amount," Silverblatt adds.
