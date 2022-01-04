Daxor gets US patent for blood volume guidance technology
Jan. 04, 2022 11:19 AM ETDaxor Corporation (DXR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Daxor (DXR -1.5%) said U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,204,356 B2 that protects a proprietary clinical guidance system for volume management utilizing unique volume metrics combined with treatment pathways.
- The patent covers a blood volume analysis technology to evaluate and guide treatment decisions in multiple medical conditions.
- "We are very excited to receive this patent, which covers key innovations in the use of blood volume analysis to optimally guide fluid treatment,” said Daxor's Chief Scientific Officer Jonathan Feldschuh.
- "We are actively developing hardware and software solutions embodying these patented concepts—with the support of the National Institutes of Health—to help all clinicians achieve the kind of improved outcomes demonstrated by experts using blood-volume-guided treatment for conditions such as heart failure and trauma," added Feldschuh.