Polaris names J.C. Weigelt as VP, investor relations to succeed Richard Edwards
Jan. 04, 2022 Polaris Inc. (PII)
- Polaris (PII +1.8%) has announced that Richard Edwards, VP, Investor Relations will retire from Polaris in April 2022. J.C. Weigelt has joined Polaris as vice president of Investor Relations, effective Jan. 3.
- Edwards began his Polaris career in 2001 and has led the Co.’s Investor Relations team for more than 20 years and he will work closely with Weigelt during this transition period.
- Weigelt joins Polaris with more than 15 years of Investor Relations experience, most recently with nVent Electric, where he served as the vice president of Investor Relations.