Best Buy launches new advertising business, Best Buy Ads
Jan. 04, 2022 11:27 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Best Buy (BBY +2.5%) announces Best Buy Ads, new in-house media company that will help shoppers discover products, services, and offers.
- Company will partner with relevant brands to provide meaningful messages at the right time.
- Best Buy Foundation, Best Buy Ads is launching an advertising-focused Career Pathways program through our Best Buy Teen Tech Center locations across the country.
- The goal of this new program is to create opportunities and a pipeline of talented and diverse candidates for future advertising careers.
