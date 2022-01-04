Best Buy launches new advertising business, Best Buy Ads

Jan. 04, 2022 11:27 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Best Buy (BBY +2.5%) announces Best Buy Ads, new in-house media company that will help shoppers discover products, services, and offers.
  • Company will partner with relevant brands to provide meaningful messages at the right time.
  • Best Buy Foundation, Best Buy Ads is launching an advertising-focused Career Pathways program through our Best Buy Teen Tech Center locations across the country.
  • The goal of this new program is to create opportunities and a pipeline of talented and diverse candidates for future advertising careers.
  • Contributor comments on the stock, 'Best Buy: Surviving The Retail Apocalypse'
