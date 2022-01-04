Heliogen loses 22% as stock puts, shorts take hold; volume 6x higher than normal
Jan. 04, 2022 11:31 AM ETHeliogen, Inc. (HLGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Shares of Heliogen (HLGN -21.4%) are down significantly in morning trading today as a slew of stock puts and shorts are reaping dividends.
- Trading is also much higher than normal. As of 1129a, ~1.8M shares had traded hands. Average daily volume is ~296.6K.
- Early yesterday morning, Twitter user Stock Talk Weekly wrote that 46M shares were unlocked on Friday and Heliogen "could potentially make a great short today....once the true free float becomes more obvious, this will tumble."
- Late last month, Athena Technology Acquisition stockholders approved the company's business combination with Heliogen.