Heliogen loses 22% as stock puts, shorts take hold; volume 6x higher than normal

Jan. 04, 2022 11:31 AM ETHeliogen, Inc. (HLGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Business chart with red arrow down and dollars background. Loss money. Stock market crash 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Heliogen (HLGN -21.4%) are down significantly in morning trading today as a slew of stock puts and shorts are reaping dividends.
  • Trading is also much higher than normal. As of 1129a, ~1.8M shares had traded hands. Average daily volume is ~296.6K.
  • Early yesterday morning, Twitter user Stock Talk Weekly wrote that 46M shares were unlocked on Friday and Heliogen "could potentially make a great short today....once the true free float becomes more obvious, this will tumble."
  • Late last month, Athena Technology Acquisition stockholders approved the company's business combination with Heliogen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.