Binance venture capital arm leads $12M investment in WOO Network
Jan. 04, 2022 11:30 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Binance's venture capital arm Binance Labs leads a $12M investment in a Series A+ round of WOO Networks, a liquidity platform that connects users to exchanges, institutions and DeFi networks, according to a blog post.
- WOO Network provides active liquidity to 40+ institutions, exchanges, trading teams, wallets and decentralized applications.
- The investment will support WOO Network's expansion through talent acquisition, research and development, as well as the development of new decentralized products, the company says.
- "WOO Network adds significant value to the crypto ecosystem by providing deep liquidity and zero-fee trading both on- and off-chain," said Binance Labs Investment Director Peter Huo.
- In mid-December, Binance partnered with a venture capital group to expand blockchain in Indonesia.