India receives its first crypto index called IC15

Jan. 04, 2022

  • India has received the countries first cryptocurrency index thanks to CryptoWire. India’s first index is called the IC15, and it covers 15 different crypto assets that are considered to be the most liquid and widely traded.
  • Some of the major assets covered inside of the index are Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), Dogecoin (DOGE-USD), and others.
  • Jigish Sonagara, the Managing Director and CEO of CryptoWire, stated: “With the launch of India’s first index of crypto IC15, we intend to complete the knowledge circle for the entire crypto and blockchain ecosystem. This will not only push the ‘learn before earn’ initiative but also serve the industry with yet another powerful intervention.”
  • As more investors delve into cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance, see how Bitcoin correlates with other assets.
