  • Swedish Car manufacturer Volvo Cars names Jim Rowan as the company's new CEO and President, effective March 21, 2022.
  • He succeeds Håkan Samuelsson, who first joined Volvo Cars as a member of the board in 2010 and has held the role of CEO and President since October 2012.
  • Rowan is currently the CEO and Board member of Ember Technologies, and previously Group CEO of the Dyson.
  • Volvo Cars, purchased in 2010 from Ford (NYSE:F) by Chinese Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is often confused with Volvo AB (OTCPK:VLVLY) which owns Volvo Trucks and other business operations.
  • China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group recently confirmed the automaker's IPO to offer shares at 53 to 68 Swedish kronor each ($6.30 to $8.07) in a bid to raise around $2.9B. The IPO would value Volvo Cars at up to $23B.
