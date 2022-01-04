Volvo Cars names new CEO
- Swedish Car manufacturer Volvo Cars names Jim Rowan as the company's new CEO and President, effective March 21, 2022.
- He succeeds Håkan Samuelsson, who first joined Volvo Cars as a member of the board in 2010 and has held the role of CEO and President since October 2012.
- Rowan is currently the CEO and Board member of Ember Technologies, and previously Group CEO of the Dyson.
- Volvo Cars, purchased in 2010 from Ford (NYSE:F) by Chinese Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is often confused with Volvo AB (OTCPK:VLVLY) which owns Volvo Trucks and other business operations.
- China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group recently confirmed the automaker's IPO to offer shares at 53 to 68 Swedish kronor each ($6.30 to $8.07) in a bid to raise around $2.9B. The IPO would value Volvo Cars at up to $23B.
