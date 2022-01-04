AT&T, Nvidia touting 5G and cloud gaming in promotion
Jan. 04, 2022 By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- AT&T (T +1.2%) and Nvidia (NVDA -4.6%) are teaming up on a cloud gaming cross-promotion: AT&T's 5G subs will get subscriptions to Nvidia's GeForce NOW.
- New and existing customers of AT&T 5G (on eligible rate plans) will receive a six-month GeForce Now Priority Membership, the premium subscription offering that Nvidia introduced in the spring. Those memberships get priority access to gaming sessions, extended session lengths and RTX ON graphics support.
- The subscription offers nearly 100 free-to-play titles along with the ability to play games users already own on stores including Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Origin, GOG and more.
- "Pairing Nvidia GeForce NOW with AT&T 5G delivers ultra-responsive cloud gaming backed by a fast, reliable network," says Nvidia's Phil Eisler.
- Meanwhile, Nvidia is teasing its new flagship graphics processor today: the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, offering 24 GB of GDDR6X running at 21 Gbps (nearly 7.7% faster on memory clock than the RTX 3090).