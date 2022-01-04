Surna Cultivation signs $3.4M contract with Aeriz
Jan. 04, 2022 11:43 AM ETCEA Industries Inc. (SRNA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CEA Industries (OTCQB:SRNA) doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies signed a $3.4M contract in California with Aeriz for their 96K sq.feet cultivation facility in Riverbank.
- "The project includes Surna's mechanical engineering services, controls design services and HVACD equipment for the veg, flower, and wet and dry cure rooms," VP, Sales Jon Kozlowski commented.
- This project utilizes combined heat and power for onsite power generation which produces both electricity and thermal energy on-site.
- Surna is incorporating the waste heat produced by the CHP plant into its mechanical design, resulting in substantial waste reduction in parallel with energy efficiency gains.