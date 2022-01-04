Natera defended at BTIG; says NYT report mischaracterizes screening tests
Jan. 04, 2022 11:43 AM ETNatera, Inc. (NTRA)LH, DGX, MYGNBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Natera (NTRA -5.0%), Laboratory Corporation of America (LH -2.1%), Quest Diagnostics (DGX -3.1%) and Myriad Genetics (MYGN -4.0%) continue to trade lower after the companies were cited in an NYT article that highlighted the drawbacks of prenatal tests over the weekend.
- Commenting on the development, BTIG says that the report “mis-characterizes” the value of labs focused on screening patients and fails to differentiate between the developers of tests designed to screen patients and those focused on diagnosing a medical condition.
- “As we know, screening test results that are positive should be followed up with confirmatory tests,” the analysts led by Mark Massaro wrote, arguing that the decline in genetic labs, as seen yesterday, was “overblown.”
- BTIG has a Buy rating on Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) with the price target of $160 per share, implying a premium of ~75.2% to the last close. The firm retains the stock as one of its top picks for 2022.
- The analysts also questioned the timing of the article, which coincided with the outcome of the Theranos trial.