Aldeyra Therapeutics completes enrollment in part 1 of phase 3 study of eye disorder drug

Jan. 04, 2022
  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX -0.6%) completed enrollment in part 1 of phase 3 GUARD trial of ADX-2191 (intravitreal methotrexate 0.8%) in patients with a type of rare eye disorder called proliferative vitreoretinopathy (PVR).
  • The phase 3 study is evaluating the efficacy of intravitreal injections of ADX-2191 versus standard of care (routine monitoring) for the prevention of PVR following retinal detachment repair.
  • The main goal is recurrent retinal detachment rates over a 24-week post-operative period.
  • Part 1 of the trial, which enrolled 110 patients, is being conducted in the U.S. and top-line results from part 1 are expected in the second half of 2022.
  • “ADX-2191 has the potential to become the first drug in the U.S. indicated for the prevention of PVR, a sight-threatening condition for which there is no approved treatment,” said President and CEO Todd Brady.
  • "Clinical results suggest that methotrexate, the active ingredient of ADX-2191, may diminish the rates of retinal detachment and improve visual outcomes in thousands of patients who undergo surgery for PVR,” added Brady.
  • ADX-2191 has already received U.S. Food and Drug Administration's fast track and orphan drug designations for preventing PVR.
