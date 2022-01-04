Blackstone's Wien sees FDA approval of ex vivo gene-editing treatment in 2022
Jan. 04, 2022 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Although it failed to make his annual top 10 list of surprises for the new year, coming in at No. 11, Blackstone Vice Chairman Byron Wien says the FDA will approve the first ex vivo gene-editing treatment this year.
- "This stimulates further research into genomic medicine, and progress is accelerated on developing in vivo gene therapies," Wien writes along with Chief Investment Officer Joe Zidle. "Ethical concerns around CRISPR technology inspire heated debate, but also focus investor attention on the pharmaceuticals and health care sectors."
- Many companies in the gene editing space are creating ex vivo therapies. Intellia (NTLA -7.2%) is one of them, though its latest stage ex vivo candidate, NTLA-5001 for acute myeloid leukemia, was only expected to begin patient screening for a phase 1 study at the end of 2021.
- Intellia's in vivo pipeline is more advanced.
- Editas Medicine (EDIT -6.5%) has the ex vivo treatment EDIT-301 in early clinical development for sickle cell disease.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -9.5%) has five candidates in early clinical development for sickle cell disease, diabetes, and various types of cancer.
- Beam Therapeutics (BEAM -7.3%) most advanced ex vivo asset is BEAM-101 in IND-enabling stage for sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.
