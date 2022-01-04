Under Armour trades higher after Baird calls it a consumer sector standout
Jan. 04, 2022 12:00 PM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Under Armour (UAA +1.9%) breaks higher after landing an upgrade from Baird to an Outperform rating from Neutral. UAA was also named a top sector pick.
- Analyst Jonathan Komp thinks valuation multiples in the sector are unlikely to broadly rerate higher so UAA stands out with a visible cyclical earnings recovery prospect. "Current relative valuation multiples appear reasonable, and robust income gains and other drivers should fuel healthy spending conditions and earnings growth again in 2022E," he notes.
- Baird assigns a price target of $32 to UAA to rep more than 45% upside potential. The last time UAA traded over $30 was in January of 2017.
