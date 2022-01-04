Pfizer to deliver additional 10M courses of oral COVID-19 therapy to U.S.
Jan. 04, 2022 12:00 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) shares pared early losses after announcing that the U.S. government has committed to procure an additional 10M courses of its recently authorized oral COVID-19 therapy, PAXLOVID.
- With the latest commitment, the company is expected to deliver 20M treatment courses to the U.S. government supplementing the previous contract for 10M courses, according to a press release issued by Pfizer (PFE) on Tuesday.
- Nearly 10M courses will be delivered by the end of June with the remainder to follow by the end of September.
- “With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for PAXLOVID to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla remarked.
- Late December, the FDA cleared PAXLOVID, a five-day treatment regime containing nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets. At the time, the pharma giant raised its production target for 2022 to 120M from 80M courses.