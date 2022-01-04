Morgan Stanley inks lease for BlackRock headquarters in NYC - Bloomberg

Jan. 04, 2022

  • While the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly throughout the globe, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) signs a lease to take over the space that houses the headquarters of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), one person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.
  • The 15-year lease is for roughly 400K square feet at Park Avenue Plaza, at 55 E. 52nd St. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The move expands Morgan Stanley's (MS) office space at Park Avenue Plaza as the bank already has offices there, Bloomberg notes.
  • Previously, (Dec. 13) Morgan Stanley's James Gorman expects companies to deal with COVID for most of 2022.
