Centogene launches SaaS platform CentoCloud for rare diseases
Jan. 04, 2022 12:05 PM ETCentogene N.V. (CNTG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Centogene (CNTG -4.1%) globally released CentoCloud, a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for decentralized analysis, interpretation, and reporting of genomic variants linked to rare diseases.
- By providing a decentralized workflow, this fully digital solution aggregates Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) data from laboratories into the cloud, where automated, curated, bioinformatic analysis and AI-based genomic variant prioritization and classification generate high quality reporting of the utmost value.
- The company said CentoCloud provides rapid and reliable medical reports, which can be challenging for sequencing laboratories due to resource limitations as well as regulatory requirements.