Boise Cascade expands Building Materials Distribution
Jan. 04, 2022 12:11 PM ETBoise Cascade Company (BCC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Boise Cascade (BCC +0.4%) has announced the expansion of its Building Materials Distribution operations in Minnesota and Northern Kentucky.
- The BMD Minneapolis branch will be adding 13 contiguous acres to the existing property in Lakeville, MN.
- The BMD Cincinnati branch will move into a new 200K sq. ft. warehouse in Walton, KY and the new location will work in tandem with an existing yard in Erlanger, KY.
- In Nov. 2021, the Co. also announced a new distribution center to be built in Marion, OH.
- “These recent investments, as well as several others over the past four years, strongly align with our stated strategy of growth in existing markets, underserved markets, and across our entire national footprint.” said Jeff Strom, BMD Executive VP.