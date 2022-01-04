Cathie Wood’s ETFs sink as yields continue to climb higher
Jan. 04, 2022 12:19 PM ETARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARKW, ARKG, ARKQARKF, COMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor66 Comments
- Cathie Wood’s actively managed exchange traded funds fall to the downside on 2022’s second day of trading as yields continue to climb higher.
- The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield is now up 17 basis points this year, and Wood’s flagship fund ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), is down 5.7% as markets approach the midpoint of trading on Tuesday.
- Traditionally as yields rise, they place added pressure on high-growth stocks which Wood has inside many of her funds.
- The drop in Wood’s funds is not exclusive to ARK Invest as the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is also down 1.6%, as growth names feel the pressure across the board on Tuesday. Investors looking for answers may look to Blackstone’s Byron Wien, who stated that he believes “value outperforms growth” in 2022.
- Outside of ARKK, Wood’s other ETFs are struggling as well. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) -5%, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG) -5%, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -4.7%, and ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) is -2.1%.
- Wood looks to weather the current storm as she remains confident that her strategies can deliver a 40% compound annual rate of return over the next five years.