Nuvei allows international merchants to accept local payment methods in Latin America
Jan. 04, 2022 12:22 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) introduces a capability enhancement that enables international merchants to accept local payment methods in 10 Latin American countries, in addition to international card schemes and alternative payment methods.
- Note that merchants typically require a local presence to achieve high acceptance rates, the company says.
- "Our local presence in Latin America ensures that we are well-positioned to service new and existing global customers in this fast-growing region," said Nuvei General Manager Juan Franco. "It enables our international clients to process payments locally without even stepping foot there.
- Previously, (Dec. 10, 2021) Nuvei expanded local acquiring services to merchants in the United Arab Emirates and North America.