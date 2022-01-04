Nuvei allows international merchants to accept local payment methods in Latin America

Jan. 04, 2022 12:22 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) introduces a capability enhancement that enables international merchants to accept local payment methods in 10 Latin American countries, in addition to international card schemes and alternative payment methods.
  • Note that merchants typically require a local presence to achieve high acceptance rates, the company says.
  • "Our local presence in Latin America ensures that we are well-positioned to service new and existing global customers in this fast-growing region," said Nuvei General Manager Juan Franco. "It enables our international clients to process payments locally without even stepping foot there.
  • Previously, (Dec. 10, 2021) Nuvei expanded local acquiring services to merchants in the United Arab Emirates and North America.
