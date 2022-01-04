Zillow shares slump as Wolfe initiates at Peer Perform on peaking EBITDA margins

Jan. 04, 2022 12:57 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)ZGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

real estate concept, choose house to buy

anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

  • Wolfe Research analyst Deepak Mathivanan initiates Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) (NASDAQ:ZG) with a Peer Perform rating on the basis of revenue growth uncertainty and potentially peaking EBITDA margins, the analyst writes in a note to clients.
  • Shares of Z slide more than 3% intra-day.
  • Recall in mid-October when Zillow (Z) (ZG) agreed to stop buying more homes as the iBuyer was beyond operational capacity. Since then, shares of Z are down nearly 30%.
  • The analyst still thinks Zillow (Z) (ZG) has room to improve monetization on the platform, and "we like the company's recent efforts to enhance mid-and-bottom funnel experience for consumers," the note says.
  • Expects core IMT EBITDA margins to likely be under pressure over the next few quarters, stabilizing in the 42-43% levels near-term, Mathivanan notes.
  • Some downside risks include a meaningful slowdown in housing demand and a sharper deceleration in revenues, according to the note.
  • The Neutral rating is inline with the Neutral Wall Street Analyst Rating (1 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
  • Previously, (Nov. 3) Zillow got cut to Neutral at BTIG.
