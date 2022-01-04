China Evergrande stock perks up even after order to demolish 39 buildings

  • U.S.-listed shares of China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) rise 3.1% after the property developer said a government order to demolish 39 buildings on one land plot at Ocean Flower Island won't affect the rest of its project there.
  • The company, which is laden with more than $300B in liabilities, also said it sold contracts for CNY 443.0B (US$69.5B) for full-year 2021, down 39% from 2020, down 39% from the previous year.
  • Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) didn't give a reason for why the government ordered the demolition. Local media reported that the order was due to illegal construction and environmental violations, Reuters reported.
  • The company had spent CNY 81B (US$13B) to build more than 60,000 homes at the Ocean Flower projects, Reuters said.
  • "The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in its statement.
  • As for its liquidity problems, the company said it will "continue to actively maintain communications with creditors, strive to resolve risks and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all parties."
  • China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) shares were halted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday, then resumed after 1 PM Hong Kong time on Tuesday.
  • Last week, the developer said it resumed construction at most of its national projects
