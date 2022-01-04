Oil and gas stocks sizzle on OPEC deal; Brent crude tops $80
- The energy sector (XLE +3.6%) sprints to the top of the S&P sector standings for the second straight day, as Brent crude (CO1:COM) tops $80/bbl, +1.6% at $80.27, and WTI (CL1:COM) +1.6% at $77.33 and perhaps headed to a nearly six-week closing high.
- The jump in prices follows OPEC's announcement earlier that it will raise production as expected by 400K bbl/day, and the group is less worried about the impact of the COVID-19 omicron variant on oil demand than previous waves.
- Yesterday, OPEC's technical committee cut estimates for a surplus in Q1 and found little evidence of a demand impact from omicron.
- Among major energy names, Coterra Energy (CTRA +7.7%) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY +7.6%) are the group's best performers, both rallying to their best levels in nearly two months.
- Halliburton (HAL +6.0%) also hits a two-month high, helped by an upgrade at Morgan Stanley.
- Devon Energy (DVN +4.0%), last year's biggest winner on the entire S&P 500, adds to its upward march and trades at a new five-year high.
- Marathon Oil (MRO +4.3%), touted last night by Jim Cramer on CNBC, rises to its best level since April 2019.
- Also: FANG +5.9%, HES +5.4%, APA +5.1%, EOG +4.9%, BP +4.6%, COP +4.4%, RIG +4%, XOM +3.6%, RDS.A +3.3%, CVX +2.2%.
- ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO, BNO
- Blackstone oil bull Byron Wien thinks crude oil could hit $100/bbl in 2022.