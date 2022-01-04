Audacy dips 2% as Wells Fargo heads to sidelines amid slow recovery

  • Radio-focused Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is slipping today, down 2.2% after Wells Fargo downgrades to Equal Weight, saying that a recovery in revenue and earnings is "taking longer than we expected."
  • The company's performance has lagged advertising-focused peers, likely due to its lesser exposure to digital and heavier exposure to sectors seeing heavy supply-chain impacts, like automobiles.
  • "While those may be exogenous culprits, we don't necessarily have a view that they're set to improve quickly in 2022," analyst Steven Cahall and team write, adding investors already fear the worst for radio losing ad share to digital.
  • Wells Fargo has lost some conviction in the "snap-back" story and is cutting 2022-2023 estimates: It now expects 2022 spot revenue to be 82% of 2019's (lower than the Q3 guidance for about 85%), and 2022/2023 revenues are down about 2% from priors, while adjusted EBITDA is down by about 8%.
  • Lowering its valuation multiple due to higher volatility, it's cut its target to $3 from $5, trimming implied upside to 11.5%.
  • The stock had moved higher in mid-December as B. Riley upgraded, thinking that bad news was priced in.
