Retail investing at highest level since the big squeeze rallies: At the Open

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley updates its tracking of retail participation in the stock market, which is now 11% of total market volume.
  • That is the highest level since January 2021, when stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) soared and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) was forced to limit trading in 50 stocks and SPACs.
  • Participation is in the 90th percentile relative to the last five years and is greatest in the megacap sectors: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
  • "Order imbalance remains negative towards end of the week," equity strategist Mike Wilson writes in a note. "It currently sits at -1.6% or 3rd percentile relative to the last 5 years."
  • The imbalance is negative for most sectors. Only Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are higher.
  • "It is most negative relative to sector history in Communication Services (XLC) (2nd %-ile), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) (3rd %-ile) and Discretionary (XLY) (3rd %-ile)," Wilson says. "Communication Services and Industrials are most negative in buy/sell imbalance."
  • Morgan Stanley says it prefers defensive sectors amid peaking PMIs and Fed tightening.
  • Equity markets "have seen a strong end-of-year surge with the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) pushing to our bull case year end target of 4,800 but leadership has been distinctly defensive," Wilson says. "There are two over-arching narratives behind this recent performance: 1) year end sheltering as investors try to lock-in 2021 numbers or 2) investors are pricing in a potential 2022 slowdown with Fed tightening, Omicron worries, and potential supply chain imbalances (supply catching up to peaking demand, especially goods)."
  • "All four defensive sectors (Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV)) have rallied 8-10% in December and outperformed the S&P 500 by 4-5% relatively," he adds. "Further, these one month returns are all over a one standard deviation move using monthly sector returns from 1990."
  • UBS has a different market view, looking for cyclicals to outperform in 2022.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.