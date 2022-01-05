Retail investing at highest level since the big squeeze rallies: At the Open
- Morgan Stanley updates its tracking of retail participation in the stock market, which is now 11% of total market volume.
- That is the highest level since January 2021, when stocks like GameStop (NYSE:GME) soared and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) was forced to limit trading in 50 stocks and SPACs.
- Participation is in the 90th percentile relative to the last five years and is greatest in the megacap sectors: Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK), Communication Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) and Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- "Order imbalance remains negative towards end of the week," equity strategist Mike Wilson writes in a note. "It currently sits at -1.6% or 3rd percentile relative to the last 5 years."
- The imbalance is negative for most sectors. Only Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are higher.
- "It is most negative relative to sector history in Communication Services (XLC) (2nd %-ile), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) (3rd %-ile) and Discretionary (XLY) (3rd %-ile)," Wilson says. "Communication Services and Industrials are most negative in buy/sell imbalance."
- Morgan Stanley says it prefers defensive sectors amid peaking PMIs and Fed tightening.
- Equity markets "have seen a strong end-of-year surge with the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) pushing to our bull case year end target of 4,800 but leadership has been distinctly defensive," Wilson says. "There are two over-arching narratives behind this recent performance: 1) year end sheltering as investors try to lock-in 2021 numbers or 2) investors are pricing in a potential 2022 slowdown with Fed tightening, Omicron worries, and potential supply chain imbalances (supply catching up to peaking demand, especially goods)."
- "All four defensive sectors (Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE), Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) and Health Care (NYSEARCA:XLV)) have rallied 8-10% in December and outperformed the S&P 500 by 4-5% relatively," he adds. "Further, these one month returns are all over a one standard deviation move using monthly sector returns from 1990."
- UBS has a different market view, looking for cyclicals to outperform in 2022.