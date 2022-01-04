Exxon Baytown refinery rates still reduced following fire
Jan. 04, 2022 1:55 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.4%) says its 560K bbl/day Baytown refinery in Texas continues to operate at reduced rates following the December 23 fire at a reformer feed hydrotreater.
- Exxon says the unit involved in the fire remains shut, while other units are operating at reduced rates; hydrotreaters remove sulfur and other contaminants in producing diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.
- The Baytown plant manager says a full investigation into the cause of the incident may "take some time to conclude."
- The four contractors injured in the incident have been discharged from the hospital.
- Exxon has committed to lowering costs by $6B by 2023, which would raise EPS beyond oil price increases and potentially push the stock to $80 this year, Bill Zettler writes in a bullish new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.