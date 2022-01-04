Exxon Baytown refinery rates still reduced following fire

Jan. 04, 2022 1:55 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil Prices Volatile As Coronavirus Lockdowns Decimate Demand

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images News

  • Exxon Mobil (XOM +3.4%) says its 560K bbl/day Baytown refinery in Texas continues to operate at reduced rates following the December 23 fire at a reformer feed hydrotreater.
  • Exxon says the unit involved in the fire remains shut, while other units are operating at reduced rates; hydrotreaters remove sulfur and other contaminants in producing diesel, gasoline and jet fuel.
  • The Baytown plant manager says a full investigation into the cause of the incident may "take some time to conclude."
  • The four contractors injured in the incident have been discharged from the hospital.
  • Exxon has committed to lowering costs by $6B by 2023, which would raise EPS beyond oil price increases and potentially push the stock to $80 this year, Bill Zettler writes in a bullish new analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.