Califf FDA commissioner nomination to go before Senate Health Committee Jan. 12
Jan. 04, 2022 2:12 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), BIIB, AMGN, MRKRHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pension will meet on Jan. 12 to discuss the nomination of Robert Califf as FDA commissioner.
- The hearing will be held in executive session and will not be webcast.
- Califf has prior connections to the pharmaceutical industry. He has received consulting fees from companies including Merck (MRK -0.4%), Amgen (AMGN +0.5%), Biogen (BIIB -1.7%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -2.3%) unit Genentech, and Eli Lilly (LLY -2.2%).
- During another confirmation hearing last month, Califf said that he supports prescription drug negotiation for Medicare, even though the FDA has no such authority in that area.
