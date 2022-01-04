Subaru of America sales dropped 19.5% in December
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports sales dip of 19.5% Y/Y to 51,146 units in December as supply chain issue persists.
- For FY2021, the company's sales fell 4.6% Y/Y to 583,810 vehicles.
- December Sales growth by model: Ascent -9% to 6,088 units; Forester -13% to 13,930 units; Outback -26.8% to 12,643 units; Crosstrek -36.5% to 9,494 units; BRZ +525.2% to 1,069 unit; WRX/STI +3.5% to 2,037 units; Impreza +4.7% to 4,156 units.
- "2021 was a challenging year for the automotive industry and our Subaru retailers rallied to achieve solid results," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "For 2022, we're confident our production capability will improve, and an exciting lineup of new vehicles, including the all-new Wilderness models in the Forester and Outback carlines, the all-new BRZ and WRX, as well as the first ever Subaru EV, the Solterra, continues to build enthusiasm and interest in Subaru."
- The all-new 2023 Subaru Solterra EV will be available in mid-2022.