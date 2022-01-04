Cloudflare plunges as tech stocks sell-off on rate rise

Jan. 04, 2022 2:28 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor61 Comments

Exterior view of Cloudflare headquarters, San Francisco

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares plunged on Tuesday as tech stocks sold off on the back of a rise in interest rates.
  • Shortly after 2 p.m., Cloudflare was down nearly 13% on to $110.20, as more than 7 million shares changed hands. The average daily volume is just over 4.2 million shares.
  • High-growth tech stocks sold off as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reached 1.674%, a rise of more than 2.8% and the highest levels in two weeks.
  • Last month, Cloudflare (NET) said it had acquired Zaraz to boost website speed and security without sacrificing privacy.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.