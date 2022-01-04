Cloudflare plunges as tech stocks sell-off on rate rise
Jan. 04, 2022 2:28 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares plunged on Tuesday as tech stocks sold off on the back of a rise in interest rates.
- Shortly after 2 p.m., Cloudflare was down nearly 13% on to $110.20, as more than 7 million shares changed hands. The average daily volume is just over 4.2 million shares.
- High-growth tech stocks sold off as the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury reached 1.674%, a rise of more than 2.8% and the highest levels in two weeks.
- Last month, Cloudflare (NET) said it had acquired Zaraz to boost website speed and security without sacrificing privacy.