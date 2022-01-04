HCA Healthcare rebounds after announcing purchase of MD Now Urgent Care

Building with large H sign for hospital

peterspiro/iStock via Getty Images

  • After three consecutive sessions of losses, HCA Healthcare (HCA +1.9%) has recovered after the company announced the acquisition of MD Now Urgent Care, an operator of 59 urgent care centers in Florida.
  • The transaction was completed at the end of 2021, and it further expands the company’s footprint in Florida, HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) said, calling MD Now, the largest urgent care provider in the state. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • “It also connects MD Now patients to a comprehensive statewide network of care, including acute care and specialty services should they be needed,” CEO of HCA Healthcare (HCA) Sam Hazen added.
  • The largest hospital operator in the U.S. has begun a large capital investment initiative in Florida, spending nearly $3B over the past three years.
  • HCA Healthcare (HCA) has climbed ~56.2% over the past twelve months, and Wall Street remains Bullish on its prospects.
