Beyond Meat slides to new low as investors favor value plays over growth
Jan. 04, 2022 2:37 PM ET Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Beyond Meat (BYND -6.2%) is down sharply and traded at a new 52-week low of $60.80 earlier in the session. Shares are now off almost 60% since July.
- The drop today for BYND is part of some softness with longer duration equities like Robinhood and Tesla. "Last year, when the Treasury curve steepened, a similar dynamic played out where companies with back-loaded expected profit profiles sold off the most," notes Bloomberg's Edward Harrison on the share price action.
- On the restaurant front, there is some positive news for Beyond Meat with BTIG analyst Peter Saleh saying that consumers should expect a broader rollout of the McDonald's McPlant in 2022 following a successful trial of the plant-based burger in eight U.S. cities. "Our conversations indicated the McPlant test performed exceptionally well in its handful of locations, with very limited operational challenges," notes Saleh. Perhaps not as positive for Beyond Meat, Chipotle bypassed the company and rival Impossible Foods to create its own-plant chorizo menu item for a test run of the new menu addition.