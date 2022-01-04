Biden says vaccinated people shouldn't be 'alarmed' by COVID-19
- President Biden today said that those who have been vaccinated "should not be alarmed by COVID-19," but those who haven't been should be.
- Biden also said that it is highly unlikely that people who have received a primary vaccination series and a booster will become seriously ill.
- He added that schools should continue to stay open and states have provided funds to make that happen.
- The president again called the situation a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."
- A website will be created this month where individuals can order at-home COVID-19 tests.
- Biden added that Pfizer's (PFE -3.9%) production of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid is at full scale and the company is providing the U.S. with 20M courses.
- COVID test makers: Quidel (QDEL -6.0%), Fulgent Genetics (FLGT -10.7%), Abbott (ABT -2.2%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY -2.2%), Hologic (HOLX -3.4%), OraSure (OSUR -5.5%), Becton, Dickinson (BDX -0.5%), Cue Health (HLTH -13.6%), Lucira Health (LHDX -12.6%), Danaher (DHR -2.6%), PerkinElmer (PKI -4.5%), and Fluidigm (FLDM -6.7%).
- Vaccine names: BioNTech (BNTX -3.5%), Moderna (MRNA -0.9%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.1%), AstraZeneca (AZN -1.8%), and Novavax (NVAX -3.0%).
- On Monday, more than 1M COVID cases were reported in the U.S.
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.