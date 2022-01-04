'Bizarre' Nutrien CEO change raises questions about leadership dysfunction
Jan. 04, 2022 3:58 PM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments
- Nutrien (NTR -5.7%) plunges more than 5% after President and CEO Mayo Schmidt leaves the company after just eight months on the job and steps down from the board, with no reason was given for his exit.
- "We do not know why, and may never find out" why Schmidt left, Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson says, calling it a "bizarre" situation coming so soon after the departure of former boss Chuck Magro.
- If Nutrien fails to provide an explanation, "we could see a new overhang emerge due to reduced investor confidence in the board and leadership team," Isaacson writes.
- The move is "perplexing," Brian Madden, Senior VP at Goodreid Investment Counsel, a Nutrien shareholder, tells Reuters. "Feels like lightning striking twice in the same place to see two peculiar, abrupt transitions within a year."
- With soaring prices for potash fertilizer from rising demand and supply problems for Nutrien competitors, the company's profits were strong; Q3 net income was the highest for that quarter in Nutrien's four-year history.