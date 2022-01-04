McGrath RentCorp acquires Titan Storage Containers; terms not disclosed
Jan. 04, 2022 4:06 PM ETMcGrath RentCorp (MGRC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has acquired assets of Texas-based container rental company, Titan Storage Containers.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction was funded with borrowings from McGrath RentCorp’s revolving credit facility.
- Titan Storage is a regional provider of portable storage solutions in the Texas market. The acquisition adds ~1,100 assets to McGrath's existing Mobile Modular division fleet located in the Texas region.
- Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, commented, "Our acquisition of Titan Storage Containers is highly complementary to our portable storage rental business. Consistent with our ongoing capital deployment strategy, this opportunity provides us with additional high-quality fleet to serve the Texas market. We look forward to continuing to grow our expanded regional market share and to offering our renowned service to a new set of customers. We expect to integrate the assets into our technology systems quickly and seamlessly as we expand our operational capacity in the region."