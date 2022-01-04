Primo Water North America acquire two water businesses
Jan. 04, 2022 4:14 PM ETPrimo Water Corporation (PRMW)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Primo Water's (PRMW) subsidiary has acquired two water businesses in North America, both of which are independent distributors of Primo's Mountain Valley water brand.
- It includes Clear Mountain Refreshment Services, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Mountain Valley distributor business of North Texas Mountain Valley, which operates five locations in Texas.
- "With a combined customer count that exceeds 17,000 and an area that includes a population of nearly twenty million residents, these companies will fit seamlessly into the Primo family and align with our mission of inspiring healthier lives through better quality water," notes CEO Tom Harrington.
- Earlier (Dec. 17), Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands and Estee Lauder headline JPMorgan's list of top staples picks to ride out inflationary stretch