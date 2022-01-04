Alexandria Real Estate launches offering of 6.5M shares
Jan. 04, 2022 4:15 PM ETAlexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) has launched an underwritten public offering of 6.5M shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional shares.
- The REIT plans to enter into forward sale agreements with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Citibank, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. and Royal Bank (NYSE:RY) of Canada with respect to the offering. Additionally, it expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 7,475,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
- The company initially will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.
- Net proceeds, if any, will be used to fund pending acquisitions and the construction of highly leased development and redevelopment projects, with the remaining proceeds to be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes.