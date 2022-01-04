Funko appoints Charles Denson as new Chairman
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) names board member Charles Denson as its new chairman, effective immediately.
- He replaces Ken Brotman of ACON Investments, who will continue to serve as a board member.
- Currently, Denson is President and CEO of Anini Vista Advisors and has served on the Funko board since its formation in 2017.
- "I’m thrilled for Charlie to step into the Chairman role. His expertise in digital commerce and building leading global brands make him ideally suited to help accelerate Funko’s next phase of global growth," says CEO Andrew Perlmutter.
