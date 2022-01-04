Agree Realty raises acquisition volume guidance to $1.3B in 2022
Jan. 04, 2022 4:23 PM ETAgree Realty Corporation (ADC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Agree Realty's (NYSE:ADC) total real estate investment activity in 2021 increase to a record $1.43B in 2021, up from $1.36B in the prior year.
- The company's outlook for acquisition volume in 2022 is $1.1B-1.3B of retail net lease properties, compared with $800M-1.0B in the prior view.
- Its disposition guidance for 2022 is $25M-75M, unchanged from the previous outlook.
- "Our recent capital markets activities have bolstered our fortress-like balance sheet, providing us with substantial liquidity to execute on our robust investment pipeline," said Agree Realty President and CEO Joey Agree.
- In mid-December, Agree Realty got its credit facility expanded to $1.0B.