Why did Ford stock jump today? Electric F-150 orders are starting

Jan. 04, 2022 4:24 PM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments

  • Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) closed at its highest level since August of 2001 as investors reacted favorably to news that the automaker will nearly double production capacity of the new electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to 150K vehicles a year by mid-2023 in response to sizzling customer demand. The 11.7% gain jump for Ford came on a day that EV beast Tesla fell off 4.2%.
  • Ford will start to take firm purchase orders for its F-150 Lightning pickup truck on January 6 after attracting more than 200K reservations. The Detroit automaker is in the final pre-build phase for the Lightning prior to mass production for retail. The launch of the Lightning Pro for commercial customers is set to start this spring.
