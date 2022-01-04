Oncternal Therapeutics announces agreement with FDA on phase 3 trial for zilovertamab

Jan. 04, 2022 4:27 PM ETONCTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) announces agreement with FDA on phase 3 registrational study design for zilovertamab in the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
  • The FDA also provided positive feedback on the proposed clinical and regulatory requirements of the development program for zilovertamab in MCL.
  • The primary endpoint of the phase 3 superiority clinical trial ZILO-30, intended to support submission of a biologics license application, will be progression-free survival.
  • The study will be conducted internationally in at least 50 centers and is expected to begin in Q2.
