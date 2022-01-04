Allegiant Air nears deal for 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets - Reuters
Jan. 04, 2022 4:28 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), ALGTEADSY, EADSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) is close to winning an order from Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 50 737 MAX jets worth $5B at list prices, Reuters reports.
- The move would mark a shift in Allegiant's previous strategy of buying second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) planes.
- The new Boeing planes would replace retired jets and feed Allegiant's growth plans over the coming years, according to the report.
- For Boeing, the deal would reverse a series of commercial setbacks, after key customers KLM and Qantas switched to Airbus late last year.