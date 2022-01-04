Allegiant Air nears deal for 50 Boeing 737 MAX jets - Reuters

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) is close to winning an order from Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 50 737 MAX jets worth $5B at list prices, Reuters reports.
  • The move would mark a shift in Allegiant's previous strategy of buying second-hand jets at bargain prices, which has helped it accumulate more than 100 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) planes.
  • The new Boeing planes would replace retired jets and feed Allegiant's growth plans over the coming years, according to the report.
  • For Boeing, the deal would reverse a series of commercial setbacks, after key customers KLM and Qantas switched to Airbus late last year.
