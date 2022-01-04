ACM Research issues upside rev guidance for FY21, FY22

Jan. 04, 2022 4:36 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) is trading 2.40% higher after-hours after the company issued upside guidance for FY21 and FY22 revenue.
  • Preliminary unaudited revenue for the FY21 is expected to be in the range of $255M to $260M (vs. consensus of $234.78M), suggesting an annual growth of 63-66%. The guidance is also above the high-end of the prior FY21 guidance ($230M-240M) issued on November 4.
  • The company also expects FY21 shipments of $365-370M, representing annual growth of 101%-103%.
  • Furthermore, for FY22, ACM Research expects revenue in the range of $345M to $385M (vs. consensus of $335.29M), suggesting an annual growth of 33% to 51%.
  • CEO update: "We expect another year of strong growth in 2022 as we execute on our mission to become a major equipment supplier to the global semiconductor industry. We anticipate solid growth from our top customers, incremental contributions from new customers and continued ramps in newer products, including our Ultra C Tahoe, ECP map, ECP ap, and Ultra Furnace products. We intend to support our long-term growth objectives by introducing innovative new products and expanding our existing product offering, which we project will result in a meaningful increase in our R&D intensity to more than 17% of revenue in 2022."
  • ACM plans to release its Q4 and FY21 financial results, including total shipments, in late February 2022.
