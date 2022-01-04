API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow
Jan. 04, 2022 4:39 PM ETUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments
- With last week's API showing a draw in oil and oil product inventories of 4.1mb, the subsequent DOE report showed a significantly higher draw at 20.0mb.
- This week, the API is showing a decrease in crude inventories of 6.4mb, an increase in gasoline inventories of 7.1mb, and an increase in distillate inventories of 4.4mb.
- For a total API oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and oil product inventory build of 5.1mb; currently traders expect a draw in crude inventories of 3.3mb.
- As the oil market's focus shifts away from OPEC+ policy and towards real-time inventory indicators, prints like these will not be perceived as positive for the market; however, given holiday consumption changes and on the back of record draws, perhaps this reading is an aberration.