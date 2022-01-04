API bearish - if confirmed by DOE tomorrow

Jan. 04, 2022 4:39 PM ETUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor11 Comments

White oil tanks for storing fuel appear to be blank canvases

pejft/E+ via Getty Images

  • With last week's API showing a draw in oil and oil product inventories of 4.1mb, the subsequent DOE report showed a significantly higher draw at 20.0mb.
  • This week, the API is showing a decrease in crude inventories of 6.4mb, an increase in gasoline inventories of 7.1mb, and an increase in distillate inventories of 4.4mb.
  • For a total API oil (NYSEARCA:USO) and oil product inventory build of 5.1mb; currently traders expect a draw in crude inventories of 3.3mb.
  • As the oil market's focus shifts away from OPEC+ policy and towards real-time inventory indicators, prints like these will not be perceived as positive for the market; however, given holiday consumption changes and on the back of record draws, perhaps this reading is an aberration.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.