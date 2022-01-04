Campbell Soup Company names new supply chief as Furbee retires
Jan. 04, 2022 4:41 PM ETCampbell Soup Company (CPB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) appoints Daniel L. Poland as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer of the company, effective Jan. 10, 2022.
- Poland succeeds Bob Furbee, who retires after his long stint of 38 years in the company.
- Poland joins Campbell from KIND Snacks where he was Chief Operating Officer since 2019. Earlier, Poland spent 15 years at H.J. Heinz Company, has served as supply chief at Pinnacle Foods and held leadership roles at WhiteWave Foods
