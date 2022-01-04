SEC delays decision on NYDIG bitcoin ETF proposal to mid-March
Jan. 04, 2022
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has once again delayed its decision on NYDIG's proposal for a bitcoin (BTC-USD) spot exchange-traded fund, according to an SEC filing.
- The agency extends its decision by 60 days to March 15 in order to have enough time to consider the proposed rule change and any comments received, the notice says. The SEC's initial deadline was Jan. 15.
- Recall towards the end of 2021, the SEC also denied Kryptoin's proposed spot BTC ETF. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs have grown heavily into the spotlight this past year, with VanEck more recently launching the market's third BTC strategy ETF.
