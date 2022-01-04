Investors will focus on balance sheet reduction talk in Fed meeting minutes
Jan. 04, 2022 4:46 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Investors and economists will be poring over the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's Dec. 14-15 meeting when they're released on Wednesday for clues on when the central bank may start to reduce the size of its ~$8.8T balance sheet.
- Investors already know that the committee adopted a more hawkish stance at the meeting, with most policymakers expecting at least one interest rate hike this year and that they accelerated its asset purchase tapering plan by a couple of months (It's now expected to end in March vs. the prior expectation of June.)
- Of interest will be whether the central bankers discussed tightening policy even further by reducing its balance sheet and how soon that might start. Even with the taper wrapping up in March, the Fed will continue to reinvest the proceeds of its current holdings, maintaining its balance sheet.
- Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst expects the balance sheet reduction effort to start in Q1 2023, CNBC reports.
- The FOMC did talk about balance sheet run-off at the December meeting, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell said no decisions were made. The policymakers will discuss the timing at its next meeting (which occurs on Jan. 25-26), he said.
- Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard both have advocated for shrinking the Fed's holdings of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities, the Wall Street Journal reported.
